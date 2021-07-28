The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 8:41 p.m. July 26 at 2911 S. Banker, a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) driven by Brandon R. Smith, 26, Mason, entered a parking lot, striking and damaging a fuel pump, protective post and trash can. The UTV accelerated and proceeded to strike and damage an additional fuel pump before overturning. All damages were done to property owned by Mach 1. No injuries. Smith was ticketed for possession of a stolen vehicle, driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and reckless driving.
- Sierra N. Curry, 18, Neoga, was cited July 25 for speeding.
- Wesley P. Atkins, 27, Effingham, was cited July 27 for driving while license suspended.
