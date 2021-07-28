Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Mary A. Moon, 62, Tower Hill, began serving July 26 a 10-day sentence for aggravated driving under the influence and no valid driver's license.
- Effingham County deputies arrested James R. Heath, 44, Charleston, July 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Heath posted $425 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Brandon R. Smith, 26, Mason, July 26 on charges of possession of stolen motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. Smith was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Trenton A. Niemeyer, 36, Teutopolis, July 26 on charges of disorderly conduct and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Niemeyer was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Michael J. Townsend, 35, Effingham, July 27 on charge of domestic battery. Townsend was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Endasia M. Boyd, 29, Indianapolis, July 27 on Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Boyd posted $275 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cassandra J. Hartke, 20, Newton, July 27 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of alcohol by a minor and illegal transportation of alcohol. Hartke was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Nathan A. Roley, 35, Effingham, July 27 on an Effingham County failure to appear or pay warrant for accumulation of garbage/junk. Roley posted $100 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Zachary R. Weir, 32, Newton, July 28 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of hypodermic needle. Weir was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jordan J. Kollman, 24, Effingham, July 28 on an Effingham County original warrant for escape. Kollman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Zildjian M. Greenwood, 19, Effingham, July 28 on an Effingham County original warrant for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary. Greenwood was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Dustin L. Ellis, 30, Altamont, July 28 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery/physical contact. Ellis was in jail at last check.
