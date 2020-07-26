Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Jennie R. Hudgins, 44, Effingham, July 25 on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court warrant. Hudgins was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Tucker J. O’Hara, 33, Effingham, July 25 on charges of domestic battery and obstructing justice. O’Hara was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Katlin A. Hollinshead, 19, Kinmundy, July 25 on charges of aggravated domestic battery and trespass to property, Hollinshead was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Ryan A. Clarkson, 38, Effingham, July 25 on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court warrant. Clarkson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kimberly A. Thomas, 52, Shumway, July 27 on charge of domestic battery and resisting a peace officer. Thomas was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.