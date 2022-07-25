The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 2:59 p.m. July 22 at 2500 N. 3rd, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by TM Transportation Service, Laredo, TX.
- At 12:06 p.m. July 24 at the intersection of Fayette and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Janet K. Pagel, 80, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Joseph W. Schellenbarger, 65, Herrick.
Susan M. Smith, 37, Effingham, was cited July 19 for Retail Theft.
- Collin A. Magee, 18, Teutopolis, was cited July 22 for Illegal Squealing/Screeching of Tires.
- Miranda B. Davis, 28, Effingham, was cited July 22 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Barbara M. Vaupel, 33, Olney, was cited July 23 for Retail Theft.
- Bradley M. Ault, 50, Effingham, was cited July 23 for No Valid Registration and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Brian A. Bailey, 32, Effingham, was cited July 24 for Disobeying Traffic Control Device.
- Hillary D. Luis, 36, Edgewood, was cited July 25 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.