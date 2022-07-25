Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Timothy E. Finfrock, 63, Watson, July 24 on charges of criminal trespass to real property, possession of weapon by felon and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Finfrock was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Taylor N. Boyle, 22, Effingham, July 25 on charge of delivery or possession with intent to deliver between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis. Boyle was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Noah A. Rebollo, 23, Effingham, July 25 on charge of delivery or possession with intent to deliver between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis. Rebollo was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tabetha S. Arrasmith, 32, Effingham, July 25 on Fayette County warrant for aiding, abetting, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle. Arrasmith posted $1,075 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ronnie W. Alwardt, 37, Edgewood, July 25 on charge of disorderly conduct. Alwardt posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Katelyn L. Graham, 25, Effingham, July 25 on an Effingham County warrant attachment for contempt. Graham posted $200 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Michael P. Stottler, 39, East Moline, July 25 on charges of criminal trespass to real property and resisting a peace officer. Stottler was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michael L. Tolliver-Goode, 25, Effingham, July 25 on an Effingham County warrant attachment for contempt. Tolliver-Goode posted $200 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Brian K. Ferrill, 52, Effingham, July 25 on charge of theft. Ferril posted $150 and was released.
