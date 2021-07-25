Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Kayla M. Tego, 24, Effingham, July 23 on an Effingham County original warrant for domestic battery. Tego was released on a $3,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kelly R. Moats, 34, Louisville, July 23 on charges of driving while license suspended and Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth precursor. Moats was given notice to appear on the new charge and posted $375 on the Clay County warrant and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony Leroy Meadows, 62, Cowden, July 23 on an Effingham County original warrant for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Meadows was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Christina L. Belisle, 39, Effingham, July 24 on charges of disorderly conduct and aggravated assault. Belisle posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dillon Cagle, 26, Leroy, July 24 on charge of criminal damage to state-supported property. Cagle was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested George T. Grove, 43, Hidalgo, July 25 on charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, driving while license suspended, no insurance and no registration. Grove was in jail at last check.
