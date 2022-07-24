Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Phillip K. Hodges, 56, Effingham, July 22 on an Effingham County warrant for aggravated driving under the influence (Class 2), aggravated driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, obstructing justice, illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to signal when required. Hodges was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Emily A. Seeley, 32, Neoga, July 22 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear or pay on charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Seeley was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Krystal L. Dilley, 33, Rosamond, July 22 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Dilley was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Scott A. Mignerey, 63, Harrisburg, July 22 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Mignerey was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alexa J. Feldhake, 25, Altamont, July 23 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Feldhake posted bond and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Andrew M. Wilkins, 20, Watson, July 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated driving under the influence, no valid driver’s license and Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Wilkins posted bond and was released.
