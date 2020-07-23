The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 3:06 p.m. July 20 at 106 and 108 N. Vine, a vehicle driven by James R. Griffith, 40, Cowden, left the roadway and traveled through two yards owned by Ronald Stodden, Effingham, causing damage to the landscaping. Griffith was ticketed for possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude a peace officer, reckless driving, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, driving while license revoked and criminal damage to property. A passenger in the vehicle, Jeremy E. McCabe, 50, Mode, was ticketed for resisting/obstructing a peace officer.
- At 10:56 p.m. July 21 west of the intersection of Jefferson and Willow, a vehicle driven by Trevor L. Schmohe, 17, Effingham, experienced brake failure, left the roadway and struck and damaged a building owned by Phoenix Professional Properties, Effingham.
- Drake M. Stortzum, 21, Effingham, was cited July 16 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle
- Shawn R. Durbin, 33, Effingham, was cited July 21 for no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Nicole A. Lindemann, 24, Newton, was cited July 22 for driving while license suspended.
