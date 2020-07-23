Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Adam R. Reynolds, 32, Altamont, was sentenced to Illinois Department of Corrections for possession of meth and is awaiting transfer.
- Effingham city police arrested Ashley N. Haarmann, 34, Effingham, July 21 on charge of aggravated battery. Haarmann was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dustin W. Hollinshead, 40, Mason, July 22 on charge of domestic battery. Hollinshead was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jessica R. Clark, 35, Georgetown, July 22 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Clark was in custody at last check.
