Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Jaden A. Budde, 20, Effingham, July 21 on charge of aggravated domestic battery.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tammy L. Gordon, 43, Beecher City, July 22 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.
- Altamont police arrested Wesley A. Mansker, 33, St. Elmo, July 23 on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ja Shawn M. Allen, 21, Terre Haute, Indiana, July 23 on charge of aggravated battery.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jalen T.X. Walters, 22, Terre Haute, Indiana, July 23 on charge of aggravated battery.
