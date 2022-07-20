The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:54 a.m. July 18 north of the intersection of Maple and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Robert W. Nelson, 71, Mason, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Alma D. Perez Hernandez, 48, Effingham.
- At 1:25 p.m. July 18 at the intersection of Heritage and Keller, a vehicle driven by Maggie R. McNeely, 21, Flora, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Mary E. Wood, 61, Montgomery.
- At 4:10 p.m. July 19 east of the intersection of Fayette and Banker, an unknown vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by Linda M. Viverito, 70, Effingham.
At 8:55 a.m. July 17 at 1102 Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Leticia Contreras-Martinez, 50, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Douglas L. Slater, 40, Effingham. Contreras-Martinez was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Diane J. Arnold, 57, Hillsboro, was cited July 19 for Driving While License Suspended.
