Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dustin L. Gent, 41, Effingham, July 19 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Gent posted $800 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shenandoah C. Depew, 24, St. Louis, July 19 on Graves County, Kentucky, warrant for theft by deception, criminal possession of forged instrument and theft by deception. Depew was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Richard E. Evans III, 27, Beecher City, July 19 on charge of domestic battery. Evans III posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested David L. Wright, 43, St. Louis, July 20 on charges of burglary, two counts of possession of lost or mislaid credit cards, speeding and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Wright was in jail at last check.
- Brian L. Campton, 52, Effingham, reported to jail July 20 to serve a 48-hour sentence for disorderly conduct. Campton was released per COVID.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Robert L. Allen, 56, Odin, July 20 on Marion County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Allen was transferred to Marion County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ashley L. Vandiver, 33, Vandalia, July 20 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving on revoked license. Vandiver was released by the judge.
- Effingham city police arrested Rachel L. Worman, 27, St. Elmo, July 21 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance. Worman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Thomas M. Shelley, 50, Effingham, July 21 on Henry County, Alabama, warrant for receiving stolen property, Houston County, Alabama, warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of controlled substance and Henry County, Alabama, warrant for breaking and entering a vehicle. Shelley was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 32, Effingham, July 21 on charge of driving while license suspended. Pinkerton was released by the judge.
