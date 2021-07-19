The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 3 p.m. July 6 at 1704 S. Banker, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Jack A. Ooton, Xenia.
- At 8:58 a.m. July 8 at the intersection of W. Fayette and I-57 ramp, a vehicle driven by I-Saac Moore, 32, St. Louis, MO, struck a vehicle driven by Randy L. Kramer, 62, Vanceburg, KY.
- At 3:07 p.m. July 16 at the intersection of S. Raney and Pike, a vehicle driven by Courtney A. Hybarger, 25, Effingham, struck a vehicle owned by Clayton L. Ochs, 28, Newton, then exited the road and struck a fire hydrant owned by the City of Effingham. Hybarger was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- At 7:46 a.m. July 16 at the intersection of S. 4th and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Joseph M. Westendorf, 26, Teutopolis, collided with a vehicle driven by Jessica J. Prange, 38, Effingham. Prange sustained injury and was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital via private vehicle. Westendorf was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions.
- At 8:27 a.m. July 16 at 2945 S. Raney, a vehicle driven by Karsyn N. Gouchenouer, 19, Effingham, left the roadway and ended up in a bean field owned by Bernard Hoffman, Effingham.
- At 8:30 a.m. July 16 at the intersection of S. Walnut and W. Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Robin K. Varady, 64, Effingham rear-ended a vehicle driven by Megan M. Ricketts, 18, Effingham.
- At 4:50 p.m. July 16 at the intersection of N. Keller and Avenue of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Christian J. Casey, 21, Bossier City, LA, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Nelda D. Kline, 83, Beecher City.
- Daniel M. Langham, 20, Effingham, was cited July 6 for retail theft.
- Daniel D. Gibson, 34, Effingham, was cited July 12 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Paxton L. Garner, 29, Tylertown, MS, was cited July 18 for driving while license suspended, no valid registration and operating a uninsured motor vehicle.
