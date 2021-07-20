Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Sean M. Polacek, 43, Glen Carbon, July 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Polacek was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cindy R. Austin, 52, Altamont, July 19 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene failure to report an accident, leaving the scene with vehicle damage and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver. Austin posted $100 and driver's license and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Elijah S. Rodman, 21, Effingham, July 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft control with intent between $500 and $10,000 and Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft control with intent. Rodman posted $825 on the Effingham County warrant and $375 on the Shelby County warrant and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.