The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tanner J. Prather, 21, Vandalia, July 16 on a court motion to detain on an original charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license suspended. Prather was in custody at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Andrew E. Welter, 32 , Altamont, July 16 on a violation of bail bond. Welter was sentenced to 24 months conditional discharge.
- Effingham police arrested Dylan K. McDaniel, 30, Effingham, July 16 on a charge of domestic battery. McDaniel was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham city police arrested Aaron M. Baker, 29, Altamont, July 17 on an Effingham County warrant for aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon. Baker was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested James Derek Lenard Jr., 41, Mattoon, July 17 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving while license suspended, Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court, Douglas County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of contempt of court, Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of amphetamine. Lenard Jr. was given a notice to appear on the Effingham County charges and warrant and Coles County warrant and released to Douglas County authorities.
- Derrick R. Gelsinger, 33, Brownstown, began serving July 17 a five-day sentence with day-for-day credit and one day served for reckless driving.
- Altamont police arrested David W. Weatherman, 47, Effingham, July 18 on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Weatherman was given a notice to appear and released.
- Altamont police arrested Lenny Bone, 31, Watson, July 18 on charge of no valid driver’s license. Bone was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brayden Aldredge, 22, Effingham, July 18 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Aldredge was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua S. Travis, 18, Newton, July 18 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Travis was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse D. Blain, 34, Effingham, July 18 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Blain was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Christina J. Sparling, 33, Altamont, July 18 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to yield at an intersection. Sparling was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jacob A. Shelton, 30, Effingham, July 18 on charge of pedestrian under the influence. Shelton was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Michael A. Duzan, 43, Marshall, July 18 on charge of felony criminal trespass to residence. Duzan was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.