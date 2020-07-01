The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 6:29 p.m. June 24 at 1110 Wenthe, a vehicle driven by Amanda R. Arther, 28, Effingham, backed up and struck pedestrian Daniel W. Arther, 30, Effingham. Daniel sustained injuries and was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- At 8:42 p.m. June 29 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, an unknown semi backed into a vehicle driven by Kaden B. Eirhart, 17, Altamont.
- At 10:43 a.m. June 30 at 101 S. Merchant, a vehicle driven by Marlene C. Nieman, 79, Effingham, struck and damaged a building owned by Kirby Foods.
- Melissa N. Shelton, 28, Effingham, was cited June 29 for criminal damage to property.
- Ricky L. Boerckel, 20, Effingham, was cited June 30 for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
