Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jackie A. Nichols, 32, Greenup, June 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of felon failure to return from furlough. Nichols was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lenny Bone, 31, Watson, June 30 on charge of failure to register as a juvenile sex offender. Bone posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Timothy M. Shellenbarger, 31, Shelbyville, June 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Shellenbarger posted $375 and was released.
