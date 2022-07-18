The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 11:13 p.m. July 15 at 600 E. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Brennan C. Poland, 25, Effingham, backed into a moveable waste container.
- At 10:03 a.m. July 15 at the intersection of Fayette and the NB I-57/EB I-70 entrance ramp, a vehicle driven by David C. Hathaway, 40, St. Elmo, struck a semi driven by Quincy R. Robinson, 27, Plant City, FL.
- Joseph W. Peters, 42, Effingham, was cited July 15 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Nicholas A. Barrett, 30, Effingham, was cited July 9 for Retail Theft.
Abby L. Klitzing, 27, Effingham, was cited July 9 for Retail Theft.
Mark W. McDevitt, 57, Effingham, was cited July 12 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Kirsten R. Davis, 27, Stewardson, was cited July 15 for Retail Theft.
