Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Annette J. Wesselman, 51, Beecher City, July 17 on charges of driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and no valid registration. Wesselman posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Andrew M. Wilkins, 20, Watson, July 18 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Wilkins posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Christina L. Belisle, 40, Effingham, July 18 on an Effingham County warrant for forgery. Belisle was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel D. Gibson, 35, homeless, July 18 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary. Gibson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Darrell A. Nelson, 42, Effingham, July 18 on Marion County, Mississippi, warrant for possession of controlled substance with intent while in possession of a firearm. Nelson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ryan M. Grant, 33, Effingham, July 18 on charge of driving while license revoked. Grant posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Brittany D. Jackson, 33, Effigham, July 18 on charge of violation of order of protection. Jackson was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.