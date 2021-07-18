Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Aaron J. Doedtman, 45, Watson, July 17 on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Doedtman was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lucas C. McDaniel, 30, Edgewood, July 17 on charges of disorderly conduct, aggravated assault to a peace officer, resisting police officer, and interfering with a domestic violence report. McDaniel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shauna L. Graham, 39, Herrick, July 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver. Graham posted $575 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Keech C. Griffin, 46, Altamont, July 17 on charge of domestic battery. Griffin was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Darek A. Mix, 32, Effingham, July 18 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Mix was given notice to appear and released.
