The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 4:31 p.m. July 13 at the intersection of W. Fayette and S. Banker, a vehicle driven by Natalie J. Lohman, 16, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jaelyn S. Poston, 21, Teutopolis.
  • At 2:45 p.m. July 10 at the intersection of N. Keller and Ford, a vehicle driven by Heather M. Lindemann, 45, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Shelley A. Veach, 40, Effingham.
  • At 3:45 p.m. July 10 at 1100 Avenue of Mid-America, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Frederick J. Kuhl of Newton.
  • At 10:42 a.m. July 11 at the intersection of W. Jefferson and S. 4th, a vehicle driven by Phyllis A. Haarman, 84, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Janet G. Bullard, 65, Effingham.
  • At 11:36 a.m. July 11 at the intersection of Outer Belt West and W. National, a vehicle driven by Hillary A. Sedam, 34, Altamont, struck a vehicle driven by Kyle W. Nordyke, 32, Vandalia.
  • At 1:30 p.m. July 13 at 1101 S. Banker, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Lacie J. Sidwell, Vandalia.
  • At 9 p.m. July 13 at the intersection of S. Banker and W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Cadance N. Eckelberry, 16, Teutopolis, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Logan A. Hawker, 20, Greenup.
  • At 11:37 a.m. July 14 at 1964 W. National, a vehicle driven by Cheryl A. Jansen, 57, Effingham, struck a deer.
  • Ivan Dong, 16, Effingham, was cited July 10 for speeding.
  • Kristen D. Angel, 23, St. Elmo, was cited July 10 for trespassing.
  • Jesse L. Kollman, 19, St. Elmo, was cited July 10 for trespassing.
  • Jacinda C. Florida, 21, Effingham, was cited July 10 for driving while license suspended.
  • Jesse Tucker, 25, Shelbyville, was cited July 10 for adult possession of cannabis in motor vehicle.
  • Brayden L. Aldredge, 22, Effingham, was cited July 10 for adult possession of cannabis in motor vehicle.
  • Tucker J. O’Hara, 33, Effingham, was cited July 14 for criminal trespass.
  • Brian Keesler, 45, Effingham, was cited July 10 for driving under the influence.
  • Ricky L. Boerckel, 20, Effingham, was cited July 13 for driving while license suspended.
  • Kerry C. Bushue, 19, Beecher City, was cited July 13 for retail theft.
  • Jackson T. Wagner, 16, Effingham, was cited July 14 for no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
  • Jordan A. Kritz, 30, Effingham, was cited July 15 for domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.