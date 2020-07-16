Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:

  • Effingham County deputies arrested Matthew D. Jackson, 25, Teutopolis, July 14 on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court warrant for failure to abide by the terms and conditions. Jackson was in jail at last check.
  • Effingham city police arrested Molly J. Brummer, 32, Effingham, July 14 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brummer was given a notice to appear and released.
  • Effingham city police arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 30, Effingham, July 15 on charge of criminal trespass to vehicle. Pinkerton was given notice to appear and released.

Tags

Recommended for you