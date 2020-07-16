Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Matthew D. Jackson, 25, Teutopolis, July 14 on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court warrant for failure to abide by the terms and conditions. Jackson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Molly J. Brummer, 32, Effingham, July 14 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brummer was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 30, Effingham, July 15 on charge of criminal trespass to vehicle. Pinkerton was given notice to appear and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.