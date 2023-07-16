Effingham County Jail reported these bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested John T. White, 42, Mason, July 14 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and possession of meth.
Effingham city police arrested Scott A. Williams, 50, Findlay, July 14 on charges of possession of stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, operating a vehicle without registration, driving while license revoked and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.