The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 11:21 a.m. July 1 90 feet north of the intersection of N. Keller and W. Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Brenton R. Donaldson, 41, Beecher City, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Ronnie W. Ohnesorge, 56, Altamont.
- At 6:02 p.m. July 12 100 feet south of the 900 Block of N Maple and Holiday, a vehicle driven by Robin F. Schroeder, 39, Hobart, IN, left the roadway and ended up in a corn field owned by Andrew W. Will, Effingham. Schroeder was ticketed for driving under the influence.
