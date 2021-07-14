Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested James E. Hoover, 63, Rockford, July 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving with a revoked or suspended license. Hoover posted $1,075 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kayla J. Seibert, 31, Charleston, July 13 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of bringing contraband into a penal institution. Seibert posted $375 and was released.
- Brian E. Tirey, 43, Effingham, was sentenced July 13 to 120 days in jail for possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Ashley N. Schaufler, 24, Effingham, was jailed July 13 on a Problem-Solving Court sanction for failure to abide by terms and conditions. Schaufler was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested James N. Ullrich, 47, Effingham, July 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of resisting a peace officer. Ullrich was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua D. Mayberry, 28, Effingham, July 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Mayberry posted $2,075 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Mary C. Harrington, 55, Watson, July 14 on an Effingham County warrant attachment for contempt. Harrington posted $100 and was released.
- Steven C. Schafer, 44, Assumption, began serving July 14 a 30-day sentence for driving while license revoked or suspended.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Skylar J. Gibson, 24, Effingham, July 14 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of animal owner duties violation. Gibson posted $825 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jamey M. Rhodes, 24, Brownstown, July 14 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Rhodes was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested James T. Davis, 29, Effingham, July 14 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Davis was in jail at last check.
