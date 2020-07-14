Effingham County Jail reported the following booking:
Effingham County deputies arrested Blake A. Pilcher, 27, Effingham, July 13 on an indirect civil contempt for failure to pay fines. Pilcher was in jail at last check.
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: July 15, 2020 @ 1:04 am
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.