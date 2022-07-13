The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:15 a.m. July 10 at 1267 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Holly N. Heuerman, 20, Teutopolis, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Teresa L. Hurst, 46, Altamont.
- Cory M. Hagan, 29, Effingham, was cited July 8 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Dorothea N. Houser, 42, Altamont, was cited July 12 for Driver’s License Expired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.