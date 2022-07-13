Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shenandoah C. Depew, 23, St. Louis, July 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of bad check/obtaining control of property greater than $150, Fayette County warrant for failure to appear or pay on charge of retail theft of display merchandise less than $300, Shelby County warrants for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth and bad check/control of property and Vigo County warrant for fraud. Depew was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Jesse D. Horn, 26, St. Elmo, July 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of felon in possession or use of weapon/firearm and new charges of burglary of motor vehicle, possession of another’s ID card, possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of hypodermic syringe, possession of another’s credit or debit card (three counts). Horn was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Cody L. Enochs, 33, Dyersburg, Tennessee, July 12 on charges of unlawful use of weapon and possession of ammunition by a felon. Enochs was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Darin D. Julius, 53, St. Elmo, July 13 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and bicycle equipment violation/no light. Julius was released on $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Illinois State Police arrested Zachary S. Norberg, 36, Joliet, July 13 on Kendel County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence. Norberg posted $175 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alonzo J. Hoyer, 40, Pana, July 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery by contact with previous conviction. Hoyer was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cheyenne N. Palmer, 22, Herrick, July 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and Shelby County warrant for resisting a peace officer. Palmer posted $1,075 on the Effingham County warrant, $275 on the Shelby County warrant and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Damian K. Ely, 33, Effingham, July 13 on an Effingham County warrant for aggravated assault and Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation. Ely was released to IDOC custody.
- Effingham city police arrested Tristan S. Durre, 26, Effingham, July 13 on charges of violation of order of protection and resisting a peace officer. Durre was in jail at last check.
