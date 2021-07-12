The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 12:16 p.m. July 9 east of the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Judy A. Jansen, 78, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Jeffrey S. Bernahl, 43, Altamont.
- At 11:22 a.m. July 10 at the intersection of Keller and Thelma Keller, a vehicle driven by Veronica L. Chapman, 46, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Andrew W. Miller, 33, Shelbyville.
- At 12:28 p.m. July 8 at the intersection of Banker and Clark, a vehicle driven by Rachel L. Thomas, 26, Altamont, collided with a vehicle driven by Dakota D. Craig, 22, Effingham. A passenger in Thomas’ vehicle, Michael L. Kelly, 51, Waukegan, sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- At 1 p.m. July 8 north of the intersection of Banker and Airport Road, a vehicle driven by Jacqueline E. Genaust, 65, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Holly K. Bloemker, 20, Effingham.
- Savannah L. Ellis, 29, Effingham, was cited July 7 for criminal trespass to real property and disorderly conduct. Ellis was cited again on July 12 for criminal trespass to real property.
- Dylan W. White, 28, Effingham, was cited July 10 for battery.
- Jose L. Garcia, 31, Weslaco, TX, was cited July 10 for retail theft.
- Vayda L. Gabel, 18, Watson, was cited July 12 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
