Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tammy J. Williams, 52, Salem, July 12 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams was given notice to appear and released.
- Altamont police arrested Staphanie L. Mercer, 42, Effingham, July 12 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mercer was given notice to appear and released.
- Altamont police arrested Joshua Black, 42, Effingham, July 12 on charges of driving while license suspended and Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery. Black posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Heather D. Thomas, 30, Decatur, July 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Thomas was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Scott P. Zadek, 41, Newton, July 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated battery. Zadek was in jail at last check.
- Kage A. Bolyard, 20, Brownstown, was sentenced July 12 to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for criminal sexual abuse to a victim under the age of 13.
- Effingham city police arrested Robin Fae Schroeder, 39, Hobart, Indiana, July 12 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Schroeder was given notice to appear and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.