The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 6:23 p.m. July 6 north of the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid-America, a vehicle driven by Robert C. West, 67, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Alan J. Ledbetter, 24, Altamont.
- At 6:43 p.m. July 7 at the intersection of 4th and Lawrence, a vehicle driven by Sean M. Meyer, 25, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kelly L. Bingman, 53, Effingham. Bingman sustained injuries but refused treatment.
- At 12:20 p.m. July 9 at 111 S. Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Leona F. Horath, 66, Effingham, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Karen K. Doty, 54, Beecher City. Both drivers sustained injuries; Doty refused treatment and Horath was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Horath was ticketed for failure to yield and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
