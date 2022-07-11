The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 3:05 p.m. July 5 at the intersection of Temple and Keller, a vehicle driven by Reba M. Shadwell, 62, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Garrett J. Hixenbaugh, 25, Effingham, causing Hixenbaugh’s vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Ronni L. Turner, 34, Watson.
- At 8:10 a.m. July 8 at I-57 MM 157, a vehicle driven by Ishan S. Patel, 22, Schaumburg, hydroplaned, left the roadway, and struck and damaged an Illinois Department of Transportation light pole.
- At 1:24 p.m. July 9 west of the intersection of Banker and Jaycee, a vehicle driven by Carl A. Levitt, 69, Effingham, turned in front of a vehicle driven by Anthony D. Kruger, 32, Effingham. This action caused Kruger’s vehicle to swerve, leave the roadway, and strike and damage a mailbox and light pole owned by Mach 1. Kruger was ticketed for No Valid Driver’s License.
- Michael A. May, 40, Effingham, was cited July 9 for Driving While License Suspended and Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration.
- Damian K. Ely, 33, Effingham, was cited July 11 for Burglary to a Motor Vehicle (three counts), Resisting or Obstructing a Peace Officer (two counts), Criminal Trespass to Motor Vehicle and Criminal Damage to Property.
