Effingham County Jail reported these bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dillon Beccue, 30, Edgewood, July 10 on charges of possession of controlled substance, delivery or possession with intent to deliver meth, theft of government property, possession of burglary tools, driving while license revoked and burglary to motor vehicle (two counts). Beccue was in jail at last check.
- Adam Schlanser, 35, Effingham, began serving on July 10 a 48-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jacob B. Smith, 35, Effingham, July 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of contempt. Smith posted $100 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Mindy Pinkerton, 32, Effingham, July 11 on charges of criminal trespassing and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Pinkerton was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Dustin E. Fore, 45, Sardis, Tennessee, July 11 on Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal trespass to residence. Fore was given notice to appear by Jasper County and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.