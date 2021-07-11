Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Jake A. Pringle, 33, Indianapolis, July 9 on charge of domestic battery. Pringle was in jail at last check.
- Calvin J. Williams, 33, Newton, began serving July 9 a three-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated battery.
- Effingham County deputies arrested John Marion Durbin, 26, Beecher City, July 9 on charge of contempt of court on a Drug Court petition to revoke probation. Durbin was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Lucas, A. Shield, 21, Effingham, July 10 on charges of pedestrian under the influence and disorderly conduct. Shield was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Colton A. Hall, 22, Effingham, July 10 on charge of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a felon. Hall was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Ruben L. Mooschekian, 25, Effingham, July 10 on two counts of driving while license suspended, two counts of uninsured motor vehicle and no valid registration. Mooschekian was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Eric D. Bierman, 51, Olney, July 11 on Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of forgery. Bierman posted $325 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Ethan A.R. Lock, 27, St. Elmo, July 11 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding. Lock was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested James R. Scribner, 49, St. Elmo, July 11 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Scribner was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kimberly R. Freese, 49, East Peoria, July 11 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Freese was given notice to appear and released.
