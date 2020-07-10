The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Erin E. Bertiaux, 40, Effingham, began serving July 9 a 90-day sentence for petition to revoke probation on possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Terry S. Hays, 39, Mason, began serving July 9 a three-year sentence in Illinois Department of Corrections for unlawful possession of meth.
- Effingham city police arrested Tucker J. O'Hara, 33, Effingham, July 9 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary without causing damage. O'Hara was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Megan B. Kraft, 33, Teutopolis, July 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Kraft was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kyle W. Sinkler, 30, Mason, July 7 on a federal warrant for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Sinkler was transferred to Marion County authorities.
- Altamont police arrested Lucas C. McDaniel, 29, Edgewood, July 8 on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident with damage, criminal damage to property over $500, Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of controlled substance except A/D. McDaniel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michael K. Wicklund, 34, Decatur, July 9 on charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while license suspended. Wicklund was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dustin R. Hassler, 24, Maroa, July 9 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of ammo by a felon, no FOID card for ammo and no FOID card for firearm. Hassler was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.