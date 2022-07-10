Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Molly Brummer, 34, Effingham, July 8 on an Effingham County warrant for petition to revoke probation. Brummer was in jail at last check.
- Matthew Jackson, 27, Effingham, began serving on July 8 a 72-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Bonnie Swofford, 42, Effingham, began serving on July 8 a 24-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Craig Finke, 50, Effingham, began serving on July 8 a 24-hour sentence on Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham city police arrested Shelley Powell, 54, Camargo, July 9 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Powell was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Angel Sherber, 40, Camargo, July 9 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sherber was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Rachel Worman, 27, St. Elmo, July 9 on charge of criminal trespass to real property. Worman was in jail at last check.
