Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- St. Elmo Police Department arrested Rachel L. Worman, 25, St. Elmo, June 28 on an Effingham County warrant for aggravated battery. Worman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Derek W. Massey, 29, Pana, June 28 on charge of aggravated domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon. Massey was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Christopher Garcia Jr., 32, Chicago, June 29 on charge of aggravated battery. Garcia Jr. was given a notice to appear and released.
- Derek L. Feldhake, 31, Effingham, was given an Effingham County mittimus to the Department of Corrections June 29 on original charge of possession of meth.
