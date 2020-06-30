Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:

  • St. Elmo Police Department arrested Rachel L. Worman, 25, St. Elmo, June 28 on an Effingham County warrant for aggravated battery. Worman was in jail at last check.
  • Effingham city police arrested Derek W. Massey, 29, Pana, June 28 on charge of aggravated domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon. Massey was in jail at last check.
  • Effingham city police arrested Christopher Garcia Jr., 32, Chicago, June 29 on charge of aggravated battery. Garcia Jr. was given a notice to appear and released.
  • Derek L. Feldhake, 31, Effingham, was given an Effingham County mittimus to the Department of Corrections June 29 on original charge of possession of meth.

