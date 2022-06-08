The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:30 p.m. June 6 at the intersection of Jefferson and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Cierra N. Donsbach, 27, Flora, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Dustin E. Waters, 27, Flora. Donsbach was ticketed for Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Property Damage, Improper Lane Usage, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 6:30 a.m. June 6 west of the intersection of Jefferson and Merchant, a vehicle driven by Gertrude A. Harris, 96, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Patricia A. Allen, 73, Effingham. The impact caused Harris’ vehicle to then strike a parked vehicle owned by Debby Bartimus, Watson. Harris was ticketed for Failure to Yield.
- At 4:05 p.m. June 6 at the intersection of Maple and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Ethan M. Robison, 18, Beecher City, struck a vehicle driven by Dawn E. Harris, 52, Louisville. Harris sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Robison was ticketed for Improper Lane Usage.
