Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Michael T. Jenkins, 40, homeless, June 7 on charges of possession of meth, unlawful possession of weapon by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jenkins was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Justin E. Kophazy, 24, Charleston, June 8 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of resisting a peace officer, correctional employee or firefighter and Douglas County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal trespass to vehicle. Kophazy was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Gerald E. Homann, 45, St. Elmo, June 8 on charge of retail theft and Moultrie County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary. Homann was in jail at last check. Homann was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested James D. Childers, 35, Charleston, June 8 on charge of endangering the life or health of a child (two counts), retail theft and obstructing ID. Childers was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Debra K. Cushman, 53, Effingham, June 8 on charge of theft of motor vehicle. Cushman was in jail at last check.
