Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ronnie Merritt, 39, Edgewood, June 6 on charge of domestic battery.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Elizabeth A. Kidd, 34, Effingham, June 7 on two counts of domestic battery.
- Effingham city police arrested Kyle J. Young, 33, Effingham, June 7 on two counts of domestic battery.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jason W. Kollman, 18, Altamont, June 8 on charges of illegal consumption of liquor by a person under 21 and obstructing or resisting a peace officer.
- Illinois State Police arrested Frank A. Rizo, 27, Effingham, June 8 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation or possession of alcohol or liquor by a driver in vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.