The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 6:54 p.m. June 6 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Makia D. Charlton, 23, Louisville, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Colleen M. McCormick, 29, Providence, RI.
- At 10:49 a.m. June 3 at the intersection of Evergreen and Wenthe, a vehicle driven by A S. Farrell, 77, Altamont, struck a vehicle driven by Martina C. Gratz, 19, Sigel. Farrell was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
- At 3:36 p.m. June 4 at 1500 W. Fayette, a semi driven by Miguel D. Selva Iglesias, 61, Maverick, TX, struck a vehicle driven by Sophia Louis Ridore, 31, Loxahatchee, FL.
- At 12:47 p.m. June 7 at 211 W. Lawrence, a vehicle driven by Ashley D. Eastep, 27, Effingham, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Nancy Marti, Greenup.
- Daron D. Jackson, 37, Effingham, was cited May 26 for driving while license revoked.
- Lisa A. Young, 47, St. Elmo, was cited June 2 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
