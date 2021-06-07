Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel D. Gibson, 34, Teutopolis, June 6 on charge of burglary. Gibson was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Keera N. Edlund, 19, of Teutopolis, June 6 on charge of burglary. Edlund was given a $20,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Austin R. Bash, 23, Anderson, Indiana, June 6 on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver. Bash was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Bryan K. Jones, 35, Effingham, June 7 on charge of disorderly conduct for false alarm. Jones was given notice to appear and released.
