Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Karen S. Knight, 45, DeSoto, June 5 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Knight was given a notice to appear and released.
- Altamont police arrested Chauncy D. Kuhns, 34, Altamont, June 6 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident. Kuhns was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Richard L. Johnston, 37, Flora, June 7 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnston was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ambyr R. Haines, 36, Flora, June 7 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, adult use of cannabis by a driver and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Haines was given a notice to appear and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.