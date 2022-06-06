The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 1:47 p.m. June 3 at 511 W. Virginia, vehicles driven by Shayna S. Phillips, 24, Effingham, and Leslie R. Boothby, 67, Effingham, backed into each other.
- At 6:25 p.m. June 4 south of the intersection of Banker and Elm, a vehicle traveling northbound, driven by Justin L. Switzer, 28, Marshall, crossed the southbound lanes, jumped a curb, left the roadway, crossed a grass lot, jumped two more curbs and came to rest in a parking lot.
- At 10:47 a.m. June 3 at the intersection of Jefferson and 2nd, a vehicle driven by Brandon S. Bierman, 35, Watson, collided with vehicles driven by Stephen J. Mathy, 63, Effingham, and Erica L. Barker, 41, Altamont. Bierman was ticketed for Failure to Yield.
- Ryan J. Beccue, 30, Effingham, was cited June 2 for No Valid Registration.
- Tanya J. Kaminski, 68, Beecher City, was cited June 3 for Retail Theft.
Mellissa L. Stanley, 45, Newton, was cited June 3 for Retail Theft.
Dalton R. Ard, 25, Effingham, was cited June 3 for Driving While License Suspended and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Franklin L. Greenway, 58, Effingham, was cited June 5 for Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration.
