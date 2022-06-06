Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested James E. Jones, 37, Rogers, Arizona, June 5 on charge of driving while license suspended and Jasper County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated assault of family member strongarm. Jones was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Clint Hildebrand, 44, Sailor Springs, June 5 on charge of aggravated battery. Hildebrand was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Tyler J. Stewart, 36, Flora, June 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving on a revoked or suspended license. Stewart was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Holly Burton, 28, Ocala, Florida, June 5 on Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of obstructing service of process. Burton posted $175 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Kate E. Abney, 27, Charleston, June 5 on charge of driving while license suspended and Douglas County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving on suspended license. Abney was given notice to appear on the new charge and posted $375 on the warrant and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Heath D. Cozad, 26, Thomasboro, June 5 on Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of violation of probation-domestic battery/physical contact. Cozad was transported to Clay County.
- Jonathan R. Lawhead, 42, Effingham, began serving on June 6 a 10-day work release sentence for driving while license revoked.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Derek A. Britz, 38, Edgewood, June 6 on charge of violation of child murderer and violent offender against youth act. Britz was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jonathan E. Townsend, 23, Mattoon, June 6 on charges of driving while license suspended, operation of uninsured motor vehicle, Coles County warrants for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended, criminal damage to property, assault and criminal damage to property. Townsend posted $250 on the new charges and $545 on the Coles County warrants and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.