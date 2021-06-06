Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:

  • Effingham County deputies arrested Molly J. Brummer, 33, Effingham, June 4 on an Effingham County original warrant for theft. Brummer was in jail at last check.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Robert E. Bone, 27, Effingham, June 4 on an Effingham County original warrant for theft. Bone posted $750 and was released.
  • Effingham city police arrested Bridgette L. Smith, 24, Effingham, June 5 on charge of domestic battery. Smith was in jail at last check.

