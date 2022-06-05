Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Heather R. Orsborn, 36, Effingham, June 3 on charges of possession of hypodermic syringe, possession of controlled substance, possession of between 5 and 15 grams of meth, possession with intent to deliver between 5 and 15 grams of meth. Orsborn was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Corey W. Dasenbrock, 45, Effingham, June 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of meth delivery of less than 5 grams. Dasenbrock was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Donovan T.J. Godert, 22, Effingham, June 3 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Godert was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Ashley J. Vandiver, 33, Coffeen, June 3 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving on revoked or suspended license. Vandiver was transported to Fayette County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jaime L. Davis, 41, Effingham, June 4 on Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of issuing or delivering a forged document. Davis was given notice to appear by Richland County and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Hector De Jusus Ortega Hoyos, 27, Effingham, June 4 on charges of driving under the influence and improper lane usage. Ortega Hoyos posted $100 and valid driver's license and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Wesley P. Atkins, 28, Effingham, June 4 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary. Atkins posted $1,575 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Zarian D. Anderson, 26, Altamont, June 4 on Tarrent County, Texas, warrant for assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation. Anderson was in jail at last check.
