The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:45 a.m. June 1 at the intersection of Jefferson and 1st, a vehicle driven by Stephanie L. McGuire, 49, Dieterich, struck a vehicle driven by Randy W. Lewis, 62, Burleson, TX.
- At 2:10 p.m. June 1 south of the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid-America, a vehicle driven by Lisa M. Gregory, 21, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Carol A. Salyers, 71, Flora.
- At 10:55 p.m. June 2 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Laura P. Thompson, 51, Fairview Heights, turned in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Pharabe R. Norman, 41, Effingham. Thompson was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Derick K. Gray, 40, Wheeler, was cited June 2 for delivery of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
