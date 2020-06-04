Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cierra N. Donsbach, 25, Newton, June 2 on charge of domestic battery. Donsbach posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Scott J. Clark, 30, Altamont, June 3 on charge of contempt of court. Clark was released for time served.
- Effingham city police arrested Ashley E. Long, 28, Effingham, June 3 on charge of domestic battery. Long was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Allen G. Matlock, 32, Alto, June 3 on an Effingham County original warrant for domestic battery. Matlock posted $100 and was released.
