Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Trevor L. Lindemann, 33, Newton, June 2 on charges of resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property less than $500, Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of obstructing justice by destroying evidence, Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jasilyn M. Lingafelter, 20, Altamont, June 2 on Volusia County, Florida, warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of hashish, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Effingham city police arrested Aven L. Snyder, 38, Newton, June 3 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kenneth J. Pontious, 39, Edgewood, June 3 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Effingham city police arrested Dalton R. Ard, 26, Effingham, June 3 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary and criminal damage to property.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Clarence R. Rodarmel, 65, Effingham, June 3 on charge of escape from or failure to comply with electronic monitoring or home detention.
